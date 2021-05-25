KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,657 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $23,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,973. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

