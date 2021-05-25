KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Trading Up 1.9%

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) shares traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 350,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,362,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get KushCo alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.60.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 million. KushCo had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.