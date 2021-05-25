KWB Wealth Acquires 329 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.