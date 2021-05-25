KWB Wealth Invests $259,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.72. 70,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,121. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

