KWB Wealth Purchases 116,828 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

KWB Wealth raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,828 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.25. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,820. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

