Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Lowered to $67.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,010,232 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

