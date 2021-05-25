Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Latham Group stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

In related news, Director James E. Cline acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

