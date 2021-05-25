Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.46 million.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

LSCC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 11,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,372 shares of company stock worth $5,570,862. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

