Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $$35.73 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

