LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.89. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.48 and a 1-year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.22%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

