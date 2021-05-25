Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,878 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

