Lendingblock Tops 24 Hour Volume of $819.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $501,219.73 and $819.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 71.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

