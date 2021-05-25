LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 6,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,195,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.85 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%. Research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 181,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.94% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

