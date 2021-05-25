Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $2.51 on Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $61.59 million and $4.03 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00006615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

