Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.330-4.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 508,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,221. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

