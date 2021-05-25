Liquity USD Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $457,124.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

