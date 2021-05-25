Litecoin Plus Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $95,056.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,204.72 or 1.00198521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00034531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00091087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001017 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

