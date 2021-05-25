LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares traded down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.28. 1,019,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,959,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 29.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMFA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LM Funding America by 264.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LM Funding America by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

