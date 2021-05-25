Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 265,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

NYSE:WGO opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

