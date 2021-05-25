Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

GD stock opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.