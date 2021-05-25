Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

NYSE AAP opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.