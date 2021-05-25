Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,305 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,642 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,027 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

