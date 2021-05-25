Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

