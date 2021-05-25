Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 123.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Evolent Health stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

