Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 103,215 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,215 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Agenus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Agenus stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $896.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.40. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

