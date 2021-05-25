Lucie Martel Sells 800 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$160.07 on Tuesday. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$123.78 and a 52-week high of C$167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$161.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.78.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.