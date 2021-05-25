Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 450 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 46,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 293.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

