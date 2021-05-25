Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

