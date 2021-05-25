Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

