Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 2,680 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.