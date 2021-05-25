Lympo (LYM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $527,541.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Lympo has a total market cap of $14.43 million and $527,541.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

