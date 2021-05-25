Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Shares Up 8.6%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.39. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a software development and technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of premium CBD products on its online marketplace.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.