Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSE:M opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Macy’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

