MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at CIBC

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 510.63 and a beta of 1.06. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

