Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

