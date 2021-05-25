Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 777 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of FUBO opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

