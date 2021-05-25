ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.480-3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ManTech International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

