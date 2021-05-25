Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.75

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.75 and traded as low as C$26.54. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.70, with a volume of 195,792 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFI shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.75.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 50.11%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

