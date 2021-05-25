Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $9.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 16,246,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,620,547. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.