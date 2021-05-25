Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,228 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $318,088,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

MPC stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

