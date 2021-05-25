Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMI shares. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 6,054 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $236,590.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,382 shares of company stock worth $17,345,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.88. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

