Mariner LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,143 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $31,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Mills by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in General Mills by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,090,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,531,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

