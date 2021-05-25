Mariner LLC Has $24.96 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AECOM worth $24,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP increased its position in AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,890,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of AECOM by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AECOM by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE ACM opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -140.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.