Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 132,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.