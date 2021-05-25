Mariner LLC Takes $22.63 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

NYSE APTV opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

