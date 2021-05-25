Mariner LLC Takes $25.12 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,141,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $262.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.