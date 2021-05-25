Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 2.25% of The Andersons worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Andersons by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Andersons by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in The Andersons by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Andersons by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.69. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

