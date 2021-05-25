Marlin (POND) Trading Down 54.8% Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $45.78 million and $6.96 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 54.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

