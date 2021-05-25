Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. Masco has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Masco by 100.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 15.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

