Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

NYSE DOOR traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.74. 125,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,437. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $62.98 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.57.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

